PRRD sacks Bacolod chief of police

MANILA — President Rodrigo R. Duterte has fired Bacolod City chief of police Francis Ebreo for his alleged involvement in illegal drugs, Malacañang said on Sunday.

A statement from the Palace bared the President announced that he has fired Ebreo in a speech at the L’Fisher Hotel in Bacolod City on Saturday, January 12.

“I’d like to know if the chief of police is here. If you are here, kindly stand up because you are fired as of this moment,” the President said.

“In your involvement in drugs and making the people of Bacolod miserable, I am relieving and dismissing you from the service as of now, Senior Supt. Francis Ebreo,” he added.

According to Malacañang, the President also announced the dismissal of four other police officials, whose names and designations were not mentioned in detail.

The Palace statement added that Duterte, after receiving reports that the four are protecting drug syndicates, also ordered the police officers to report to his office on Monday (Jan. 14) afternoon.

“But these persons that I have mentioned have something to do with the interest of the city…you are protecting, or you are in cahoots with the drug syndicate in the city,” the President said. (PNA)