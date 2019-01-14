Pinoy couple on honeymoon drowns in Maldives

MANILA— A newly-married Filipino couple drowned on Sunday while on their honeymoon in Maldives, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Monday.

The 29-year-old wife and her 30-year-old husband, who were not identified by the agency, were guests in a resort in Dhiffushi island.

According to Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato, the two were snorkeling when they drowned.

The DFA said it is currently in touch with the two victims’ next of kin and has assured them of its assistance in the repatriation of their remains.

Cato said the Philippine Embassy in Dhaka, which has jurisdiction over Maldives, has been instructed to coordinate with local authorities there and in making arrangements for the repatriation of their bodies.

The couple from Laguna were married on December 18 and left Manila for their honeymoon on January 9.

The two were rescued by resort workers but were pronounced dead upon arrival at a local hospital.

Cato said local authorities are investigating the incident.

Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA-northboundasia.com