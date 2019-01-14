Ex-village chair gunned down in Subic

SUBIC, Zambales — A former village chief in this town was gunned down by riding-in-tandem suspects Saturday evening.

Rogelio Cabral, 67, a former village chair of Barangay Asinan-Poblacion here, was on a single motorcycle along with his live-in-partner Daisy Rose Beato, 46, when two men also on a motorcycle drove by and shot him four times in different parts of his body.

The two were rushed to the nearest hospital but Cabral was declared dead on arrival while Beato was treated for a gunshot wound in her left arm.

Police are now investigating the motive of the killing.

In November last year, two municipal councilors of this town were waylaid while traversing San Narciso town but fortunately survived the attack. (

Mahatma Datu /PNA-northboundasia.com