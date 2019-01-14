2 killed, 10 nabbed on 1st day of Comelec checkpoint in Bulacan

CAMP GEN ALEJO S. SANTOS, Bulacan — Two unidentified persons were killed while 10 others were arrested on the first day of the setting up of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and Commission on Elections (Comelec) checkpoints in this province on Sunday.

Supt. Orlando Castil Jr., City of San Jose Del Monte City (CSJDM) chief of police, said the two who were riding on a motorcycle without plate number, deliberately ignored the police and Comelec personnel manning the checkpoint at about 1:15 a.m. in Barangay Graceville in CSJDM.

“The personnel tried to flag down the motorcycle but instead of yielding, it accelerated, which prompted the police to chase the suspects,” Castil said.

He said that all Police Community Precincts (PCP) were directed to establish dragnet operations while possible exit routes were blocked by responding mobile patrols.

“The suspects, sensing they will be overtaken, immediately got off from the motorcycle and fired shots toward the responding personnel, prompting them to retaliate that resulted in the death of the still unidentified suspects,” Castil noted.

The police collected from the crime scene a .45-caliber pistol, a .38-caliber revolver, and the motorcycle used by the suspects.

Meanwhile, Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, chief of the Bulacan Provincial Police Office, said the 10 people were arrested in the PNP-Comelec checkpoint in Angat town.

They were identified as Cristopher Dela Torre and Ronnie Noto for not wearing helmets and for having live 9mm ammunition; and Monico Beltran, Jerwin Menoy, Christian Villarama, Lloyd Sarmiento, Rey Vizconde, John Eroll De Guzman, John Paulo De Guzman and Crispin Vizcone, who were said to have ignored the checkpoint.

“The suspects shouted towards the police manning the checkpoint and accelerated their tricycle and tried to evade arrest. They were immediately chased and arrested. The suspects were under the influence of liquor,” Bersaluna said.

“Appropriate criminal complaints against the arrested suspects are now being prepared for filing before the court,” he added.

Manny Balbin /PNA-northboundasia.com