Viral buko juice poisoning case in Pangasinan a hoax: NBI

DAGUPAN CITY — The National Bureau of Investigation Dagupan District Office (NBI-DADO) has dismissed claims on the alleged food poisoning which resulted in the death of a seven-year-old boy here last December 25.

NBI-DADO executive officer lawyer Darwin Lising said the victim, Alex Lomibao, died of blood poisoning, acute bronchitis, and acute gastroenteritis with moderate dehydration and not because of the juice product.

“It was made clear by the medical abstract from the hospital where he was rushed in that there was no food poisoning. Food poisoning is different from blood poisoning, by which he died,” Lising said in a press conference Friday morning.

The victim’s brother Rustan Lomibao, apologized for the deceptive social media post uploaded by the Facebook user ‘Ju Lie Na’, which turned out to be his ex-girlfriend.

Lomibao gave his blessing to his ex-girlfriend to post their conversation, he said.

“I would like to apologize. I was overwhelmed by my emotions over my younger brother’s death, which clouded my thoughts and decisions,” he said.

The misleading Facebook post, blaming the fruit drink ‘Master Coco’ produced by Jelly Cham Manufacturing Corporation (JCMC) in Bulacan to be the cause of his brother’s death, went viral.

Meanwhile, the authorities reminded the public not to be easily deceived in social media posts.

“We should be responsible social media users. We may not be aware, but (social media) posts could make or break an entity,” Lising said.

JCMC, through its legal counsel lawyer John Paul Allon, said they have incurred massive losses in Pangasinan because of the incident.

“Pangasinan is our top market for the Master Coco. But because of the deceptive post turned viral, we have suffered,” he said.

JCMC requested the NBI to conduct thorough investigation and identify the perpetrators.

“Once the NBI has verified the primary people who uploaded, posted, and shared the misleading post, we will not hesitate to file charges against them,” he said. Ahikam Pasion /PNA-northboundasia.com