Pork supply in Region 1 sufficient: NMIS

URDANETA CITY, Pangasinan — The National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) here has assured consumers in Region 1 (Ilocos) that pork supply in the market is sufficient and negative of the African swine fever virus.

NMIS-1 information officer, Dr. Rudio Abulencia, said on Friday that the Department of Agriculture (DA) has no report yet on the presence of ASF in the country.

“ASF is not a zoonotic disease, meaning, it does not manifest clinical signs, which are present in the pig, in humans. The only risk is when a person who had access to a pig infected with ASF, then the person can be a carrier of the disease. And when that person has a pig or works in a piggery, chances are the pigs can be infected too. But, it will not affect a person’s health,” he explained.

Abulencia said that 90 percent of the meat supply in the region is produced by local hog raisers.

“We import very little amount of meat (mechanically deboned meat) since we have few meat processing plants here and we have sufficient supply of meat through our local raisers,” he added.

In previous radio interview, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) president Rosendo So encouraged consumers to patronize local meat products over imported ones, following reports on entry into the country of Belgian pork amid the import ban on pork from Belgium, where there is an outbreak of ASF. Hilda Austria /PNA-northboundasia.com