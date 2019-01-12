Filipinos warned vs. carrying personal defense weapons to HK

MANILA— FiIipinos visiting or transiting through Hong Kong are advised on Friday against bringing restricted items such as personal defense weapons after a Filipino student was detained by airport authorities for carrying extendable batons in his luggage.

The Filipino student bound for Canada was transiting through Hong Kong when he was arrested and detained by airport authorities who found two extendable batons in his check-in luggage.

In an advisory issued Friday night, Consul General Antonio Morales said personal defense weapons such as stun guns, pepper spray, tear gas, extendible batons, flick knives, and knuckledusters are considered dangerous weapons in Hong Kong.

Unlicensed possession of these items is punishable by a fine of HKD100,000 and maximum sentence of five years imprisonment upon conviction.

Alonto said the student was held on January 8 but was allowed to leave Hong Kong on Friday, January 11, after legal representation and assistance were provided by the Philippine Consulate General. Joyce Ann L. Rocamora /PNA-northboundasia.com