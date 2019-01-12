AWOL cop killed in Pangasinan town

CALASIAO, Pangasinan — A 37-year-old police officer, who had gone AWOL (absent without leave) about three years ago, was shot dead here Friday morning.

Supt. Franklin Ortiz, chief of the Calasiao Police, said Benjamin Nepuscua, a resident of Barangay Longos, was killed by a gunman while he was on his Toyota Innova car with his wife in Barangay Mancup here.

“They (victim and his wife had) just dropped off their child to school when the incident happened. The suspect allegedly rode a Toyota Innova and fled after the incident. We have conducted dragnet operation and immediately alerted all nearby stations but the suspect got away,” he said in an interview Friday.

Ortiz said the Scene of the Crime Operation (SOCO) team is still investigating the case, while the police is gathering statements from eyewitnesses, including the victim’s wife, who is still in shock.

“The victim’s relatives said Nepuscua has no death threat or has not been involved in any fight. Hence, we are still profiling the victim to find out (any) possible lead to the motive of the shooting,” he said.

Nepuscua was previously assigned in Quezon City and was supposed to be transferred to serve in Mindanao before he went AWOL based on the initial profiling on him, he added. Hilda Austria /PNA-northboundasia.com