4th round of gov’t workers’ pay hike set February: DBM chief

MANILA —Department of Budget and Management Secretary Benjamin Diokno announced that the 4th tranche of salary adjustments for government workers will be implemented by February.

“With pronouncements from Congress that budget bill will be their top priority upon resumption next week, we expect the GAA (General Appropriations Act) to be signed first week February,” Diokno said in a news release issued Friday.

He added that an additional salary hike for government workers is scheduled in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Governance Commission For GOCCs (GCG) is contracting an independent firm to conduct a study on the wage structure of government workers vis-a-vis their private sector counterparts.

The DBM will be utilizing this data to craft a new salary schedule for government workers to be implemented starting 2020.

Funding for the conduct of the study has already been allocated to the agency budget of the GCG for FY 2019.

Currently, the GCG is conducting early procurement for the independent researcher so they may proceed with the conduct of the study as soon as the 2019 GAA is passed.

Results from the study are expected to be delivered by the independent firm before end of June this year. Consequently, the DBM will come out with a proposed salary schedule by the 3rd quarter of 2019. (DBM PR)