LTFRB employee sacked for receiving bribe

MANILA — An employee of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) was sacked from his post for accepting bribes in exchange for franchise approval of public utility vehicles.

In a statement on Wednesday, the LTFRB said Richard Vallecer, assigned with the Message Center of the LTFRB, was reported by an applicant for allegedly receiving money in exchange for expediting his franchise application.

The applicant presented two deposit slips worth PHP45,000 which was deposited to the account of Vallecer.

Vallecer eventually admitted to have received the amounts of PHP15,000, PHP20,000 and PHP25,000 in exchange for facilitating applications in a meeting with LTFRB Chairman Martin Delgra III, LTFRB Executive Director Samuel Jardin and LTFRB Administrative Officer Jocelyn Reyes.

“His admission to multiple illegal transactions constitutes a violation of Section 3 of Republic Act 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act) and Section 7 (D) of Republic Act 6713 (Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees),” the LTFRB statement read.

Department of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, meanwhile, reiterated that officials and employees of the agency involved in corruption will be removed from office.

“There is no room for any form of corruption in my watch,” Tugade said.

More than a hundred employees of the LTFRB that were found engaged in corruption were terminated or resigned since Delgra took over the Board in 2016. Aerol John Pateña/PNA-northboundasia.com