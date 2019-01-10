2 killed as cops raid house of Maguindanao vice mayor

COTABATO CITY — Two persons were allegedly killed when they exchanged fire with police during a law enforcement operation in Datu Montawal (formerly Pagagawan town), Maguindanao early Thursday.

Armed with a search warrant, police in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PNP-ARMM) raided the house of Vice Mayor Ottoh Montawal of Datu Montawal town in Maguindanao at 4 a.m.

However, two of Montawal’s escorts were reportedly killed when they fired at the police.

Lawyer Marvin Mokamad, Montawal’s legal counsel, said in a local radio interview, that the police arrived at past 3 a.m. to serve search warrants.

Mokamad and newsmen covering the scene were not allowed to go near the vice mayor’s house as the operation is yet to wrap up.

“The vice mayor was not in his home during the raid,” he said.

Montawal, who was listed as among the narco-politicians in Maguindanao, repeatedly denied involvement in illegal drugs.

Search operation is still ongoing as of this posting. (PNA)