2 killed, 10 arrested in Bulacan anti-drug ops

CITY OF SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — Two suspected drug pushers were killed while 10 other suspects were arrested in separate buy-bust operations conducted Monday by the Bulacan police.

Senior Supt. Chito Bersaluna, director of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office, on Tuesday identified the suspects killed, during operations conducted by the Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) of the City of San Jose del Monte (CSJDM) Police Station, as Rommel Ferrer, a resident of Barangay Graceville, CSJDM, who was included on the Barangay Anti-drug Abuse Council (BADAC) watch list, and his cohort known only as alias “Boboy”.

Bersaluna said investigation revealed that the two suspects fired their guns when they sensed the presence of law enforcers after a consummated drug deal at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“Our police officers have no choice but to defend themselves which resulted in the suspects’ death,” he said.

Supt. Orlando Castil Jr., CSJDM police chief, said that upon verification, it was found out that Ferrer was a notorious drug pusher in Barangay Graceville, and adjacent barangays of CSJDM.

Castil also said that Ferrer managed to elude arrest during a buy bust operation last month and was charged at large for violation of Republic Act 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act).

Recovered from the crime scene were six pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, two caliber .38 revolvers and buy-bust money.

Meanwhile, 10 other drug suspects were arrested in the towns of Hagonoy, Bocaue, Calumpit, Norzagaray and CSJDM. They were identified as Christopher Fajardo, Jeffrey Madredijo, Fernando Benidecto, Joel De Vera, Marilet Gines, Geann Zabal, Rodolfo Rivera, Jessie Gojar, Christopher Cabiling and Francis Maypa.

Seized from the suspects were 20 pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected shabu, one cut opened plastic sachet with suspected shabu residue, three pieces of heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets of suspected dried marijuana leaves, buy-bust money and assorted drug paraphernalia.

The arrested suspects and seized pieces of evidence were brought to the Bulacan Crime Laboratory Office for appropriate examination while criminal complaints against the suspects are now being prepared for filing in court. Manny Balbin/PNA-northboundasia.com