Tagle to lead Traslacion midnight mass at Quirino Grandstand

MANILA — Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle will again lead the midnight mass, hours before the Traslacion or the grand procession for the feast of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand on Wednesday.

At 4 a.m., a morning prayer will commence followed immediately by the procession of the image of the black Jesus Christ from Luneta to the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Quezon Boulevard, Quiapo.

Organizers of the annual Church celebration projected the procession to last for some 20 hours, or arriving around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Quiapo Church.

Procession route

From Quirino Grandstand, the procession will turn left to Katigbak Drive thru Padre Burgos St., left to Taft Avenue through Jones Bridge, right to Dasmarinas St, right to Plaza Sta Cruz St, left Carlos Palanca St thru under Quezon Bridge, left Quezon Blvd, right Arlegui St., right Fraternal St, right Vergara St, left Duque de Alba St, left Castillejos St, left Farnecio St, right Arlegui St, left to Nepomuceno St, left Concepcion Aguila St, right to Carcer St., right to Hidalgo St. through Plaza del Carmen, left to Bilibid Viejo through Gil Puyat, left JP De Guzman St., right to Hidalgo St., left to Barbosa St., right Arlegui St, left Quezon Blvd, right to Palanca St. thru under Quezon Bridge, right to Villalobos St. through Plaza Miranda all the way to Quiapo Church.

A total of 14 prayer stations are established within the procession route.

The prayer stations will be located in front of the Manila Hotel; National Museum; Victoria corner Padre Burgos near the Manila City Hall; Liwasang Bonifacio; Escolta Arc; Sta Cruz Church; Carlos Palanca corner Ducos Street; Arlegui corner Quezon Boulevard; Duque de Alba Street; Arlegui corner P. Casal Sts.; Manuel L. Quezon University; San Sebastian Church; Puyat corner Guzman Street; and Carlos Palanca/Oscariz.

Traslacion in other places in the country

According to Fr. Douglas Badong, Quiapo Church parochial vicar, the Traslacion will be simultaneously held in other areas in the country.

The places are Tagum, Davao del Norte; Catarman, Northern Samar, Nueva Vizcaya, Palawan, Bicol, Cagayan de Oro, and Batanes.

The same celebration will also be held in the United Arab Emirates.

Devotees

At the same time, Quiapo Church officials are reminding those who will attend the grand procession to prepare themselves spiritually and physically by joining in the religious activities, such as confession, going to mass, and attending novenas.

Devotees were also asked to wear comfortable clothes and refrain from wearing jewelry or bringing expensive things to avoid attracting thieves.

Also, pregnant women, persons with disabilities or ailments, as well as little children are discouraged from attending the annual celebration.

Quiapo Church officials urged “mamamasans” (carriers), to always maintain sobriety, humility, and respect towards everyone to avoid any untoward incidents.

Another part of the yearly Church event is the “dungaw”, where Our Lady of Mt. Carmel was taken outside the San Sebastian Church as the procession of the Black Nazarene passes by.

The occasion commemorates Mary’s encounter with the suffering Christ on his way to Calvary. PNA-northboundasia.com