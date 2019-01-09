Dagupan allots P2-M for this year’s Nat’l Festival of Talents

DAGUPAN CITY — The city government here has allotted PHP2 million for the preparation and rehabilitation of facilities in the city to cater to the needs of the delegates from across the country for the upcoming 2019 National Festival of Talents (NFOT) on January 29 to February 1.

“We are nearing the end of repairs and rehabilitation. We are also intensifying our sanitation for the billeting areas in order to prevent mosquitoes which could cause dengue, and the repairs for additional water supply and restrooms for the delegates is nearing completion,” Mayor Belen Fernandez said in an interview Monday.

Fernandez said part of the preparation for the NFOT was the planning conference held last week here.

A report from the Dagupan City Information Office showed this would be the first time that the NFOT will include learners with disabilities and out-of-school youth — a testament to this year’s theme “Celebrating Diversity through the performance of Talents and Skills for Sustainable Inclusive Education”.

The NFOT aims to showcase the skills and talents of students in various areas.

This year’s NFOT will feature Technolympics for technology and livelihood education and technical-vocational livelihood, Special Program in the Foreign Language (SPFL), Pambansang Tagisan ng Talento for Filipino, National Population Quiz and On-the-Spot Skills Exhibition in PopDev, Sining Tanghalan for Music and Arts, and Song Writing and Choral Group Competition.

“The city is very much ready to welcome them,” Fernandez said.

Dagupan Schools Division Superintendent Lorna Bugayong, in an earlier interview, said “I think we were chosen because we met all the requirements for conducting such national event, like one requirement is having air-conditioned venue for the opening and closing program and other plenary activities that can occupy at least 2,800 people. Mayor Fernandez offered CSI Stadia and other functions rooms of stadia for all contests to be conducted.”

Bugayong said their division hosted the Regional Festivals of Talent on November last year as a prelude to this year’s NFOT. Ahikam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com