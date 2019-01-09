Black Nazarene procession reaches Concepcion Aguila

MANILA — The “Traslación” or annual religious procession of the feast of Black Nazarene is now at Concepcion Aguila Street with an estimated 20,000 devotees in the lead pack, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said on Wednesday.

As of 3 p.m., the main body of the Black Nazarene is now at Quezon Boulevard-Globo de Oro area with an estimated 230,000 devotees while the tail-end of the procession has an estimated 10,000 devotees.

According to NCRPO, there are around 100,000 devotees at the Quiapo Church.

The NCRPO said no untoward incident was reported as of this posting. PNA-northboundasia.com