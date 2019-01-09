2 killed, 1 hurt in Bulacan robbery

PLARIDEL, Bulacan — A sexagenarian and her teen grandchild were killed and another grandkid was injured during a robbery in their home in Barangay Tabang here before dawn on Monday.

Supt. Laurente Acquiot, Plaridel police chief, identified the fatalities as Sylvia Castillo, 64, and Cyrene San Pedro, 14. Injured, on the other hand, was James Cyrus Maliksi, 7.

Acquiot said initial police investigation disclosed that at least two robbers broke into the victims’ house before 6 a.m. when they were still asleep. During the heist, the elderly and the children were awakened and tried to fight off the suspects but were stabbed several times in different parts of their bodies.

“San Pedro and Maliksi were brought to Melverey Hospital while Castillo was brought to La Consolacion Hospital,” Acquiot told the media.

He said that San Pedro and Castillo were declared dead on arrival by attending physicians while Maliksi is still undergoing treatment.

Acquiot said that the unidentified suspects fled after the incident and brought with them the stolen items from the victims. Manny Balbin/PNA-northboundasia.com