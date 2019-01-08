Daraga mayor, 8 others on DOJ lookout order: BI

MANILA — The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Tuesday received an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) against Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Go Baldo and eight others issued by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The Bureau has received an Immigration Lookout Bulletin against Mayor Carlwyn Go Baldo from the Department of Justice late this afternoon,” BI spokesperson Dana Sandoval said in a statement.

Aside from Baldo, the other persons in the ILBO are Emmanuel Rosillo, aka Boboy; Jaywin Babor, aka Gie; Danilo Muella, aka Manoy Dan; Henry Yuzon aka Romel Yuzon; Gilbert Concepcion aka Vic; Agaton Concepcion; Christoper Cabrera Naval; and Emmanuel Judavar.

Sandoval said the order directs Immigration personnel to report to the DOJ Secretary or the Office of the Prosecutor General the arrival or departure of said individuals.

The ILBO was issued in connection with the recommendation of the Philippine National Police, that filed murder charges against the said individuals for the killing of the Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe and Senior Police Officer 2 Orlando Diaz last month in Daraga, Albay. Ferdinand Patinio/PNA-northboundasia.com