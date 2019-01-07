Village dad slain, wife hurt in SoCot gun attack

GENERAL SANTOS CITY — An incumbent village councilor was killed while his wife was wounded in a gun attack on Saturday night in a village in Polomolok town, South Cotabato province.

Chief Supt. Eliseo Tam Rasco, regional director of the Police Regional Office-12, identified the victims as barangay councilor Dima Macaludos and wife Rohania, residents of Purok Maguindanao in Barangay Lumakil, Polomolok.

He said the couple were on their way home around 6 p.m. aboard a Kawasaki Baja motorcycle when they were waylaid by two motorcycle-riding suspects.

Citing a report from Supt. Samuel Cadungon, Polomolok police chief, he said the couple just came from the public market at the town proper.

Upon reaching a portion of Purok Pag-asa in Lumakil, Rasco said two men aboard a tailing Honda XRM motorcycle shot the victims several times.

The police official said Dima was hit on the head while Rohania sustained a gunshot wound on her left leg.

Responding police operatives launched pursuit operations but failed to catch up with the suspects, who were last seen heading towards Purok Maguindanao in Lumakil.

Recovered at the scene were four fired cartridge cases and a fired bullet from a .45-caliber handgun.

Rasco said the village official was rushed to the Howard Hubbard Hospital in Barangay Cannery but was declared dead upon arrival by attending doctors.

He said Rohania was brought to the Polomolok Municipal Hospital and is now in stable condition.

Rasco said investigators are eyeing several angles, including work-related circumstances, as possible motive.

“(Dima) was the chair of the barangay peace and order council and actively participated and supported our campaigns against illegal drugs and criminality,” he said.

He said they have assigned a special team that will lead the investigation and track down the suspects. Allen Estabillo/PNA-northboundasia.com