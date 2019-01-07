Jealousy drove former OFW to shoot estranged wife, self

MAMBAJAO, CAMIGUIN — Police investigators in Catarman town, Camiguin province cited jealousy as the primary motive when a former overseas Filipino worker shot his wife before committing suicide outside the San Roque Parish in Barangay Poblacion, Catarman town, on Sunday morning.

Catarman police identified the victim as Ivy Linao, 35, municipal employee in Catarman.

She was shot to death by Celmar Linao, 37, her estranged husband.

Police Officer 2 Ritchie Babia said the couple separated a few months ago after Linao allegedly discovered that her husband is into another relationship.

Investigation showed the husband pointed a .45-caliber pistol at his wife while the holy mass was ongoing beside the altar.

Witnesses said Celmar tried to shoot the victim inside the church but the firearm failed to discharge.

They added that the wife ran towards the side entrance of the church to flee but her movement was hampered as she was tagging along one of her kids.

The couple had seven children.

Police said Ivy was hit by a lone bullet that went through her left arm as she tried to shield her face but it penetrated her skull causing her death.

After shooting her wife, Celmar then pointed the gun at his head and fired a single shot.

SPO1 Rosemarie Bana, Catarman police Women and Children’s Protection Desk officer, said the wife went to her office sometime last December to ask for advice on their marital situation.

Bana said the husband allegedly threatened the wife after he felt jealous but she did not file any complaint at the police station, instead she was advised to file a legal action before the Lupong Tagapamayapa.

Fr. Rolly Aniscal, a visiting priest who officiated the mass when the shooting happened, said he saw the husband pointing the gun at the wife beside the altar.

“He attempted to shoot her but the gun did not fire. She went outside and it was where we heard two gunshots. When the shots were fired we ducked for cover,” Aniscal said.

An altar boy said he dropped to the floor as soon as the gunshots were heard.

The holy mass was temporarily stopped when the shooting started, Aniscal said.

Just like the attendees who were inside the church, Aniscal said he was shocked at the incident.

A church volunteer sets on fire the clot of blood of the couple who died after the husband shot his wife before committing suicide at the side entrance of San Roque Parish church in Barangay Poblacion, Catarman, Camiguin on Sunday (Jan. 6. 2019). (Photo by Jigger J. Jerusalem)

The priest said he resumed the holy mass 20 minutes after the incident and told the parishioners to say a prayer for the dead couple.

“I told the people to be silent for a minute and offer a prayer for them, then I continued saying the mass,” Aniscal said.

A parishioner who was at the church when the shooting occurred called the incident “tragic”.

“It was the first time that such incident happened here in our town. Catarman is a peaceful place and we couldn’t believe that this happened,” the parishioner said.

Quoting a medical report from Dr. Analdo Abelda of the Catarman District Hospital, Babia said both persons died from gunshot wounds in the head.

Recovered from the crime scene was a .45-caliber pistol and two spent shells. Jigger Jerusalem/PNA-northboundasia.com