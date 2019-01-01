PRRD orders probe into Glenn Chong’s aide slay

MANILA — President Rodrigo R. Duterte has ordered a probe on the killing of Richard Red Santillan, security aide of former Biliran Representative Glenn Chong.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made this remark after serious accusations have been made against some members of the Calabarzon (Region 4-A) police.

“The Palace strongly denounces the brutal and brazen incident which led to the death of Mr. Richard Red Santillan,” Panelo said in a press statement on Monday.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has ordered a fair and thorough investigation of the case until the killers, including the mastermind, are put behind bars,” he added.

Following allegations made against some Calabarzon police personnel, Panelo said the Palace will “let the chips fall as they may.”

“As we know by now, PRRD does not condone erring men in uniform who grossly violate the law,” Panelo said.

Panelo said the President never turns a blind eye and will be harsh to police and military personnel involved in crimes.

Earlier, the Palace also ordered a probe into the killing of Ako Bicol Rep. Rodel Batocabe last Dec. 22 and vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

“Similar to the Batocabe murder case, he certainly has the same commitment of getting justice done for the family, relatives, friends, and for all those Mr. Santillan left behind,” Panelo said. PNA-northboundasia.com