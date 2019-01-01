MILF chief condemns Cotabato mall bombing

COTABATO CITY – The head of Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) has condemned the bombing of a mall here hours before New Year’s Eve that left two people dead and 34 others wounded.

MILF Chairman Al Haj Murad, in a statement released Tuesday, described the bombing as “an act of cowardice, inhuman and atrocious.”

Shortly before 2 p.m. Monday, an improvised bomb explosion ripped through the front entrance door of South Seas Mall situated along Don Rufino Alonzo Street.

Murad said he was saddened the incident happened in the thick of preparations for the ratification of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

The MILF chief said he hoped it was not related to the BOL.

Residents here have been divided between voting to be part of the new entity that would replace the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and rejecting it.

“I call on the people of Cotabato City to remain united in securing our community and ensuring that finally, peace will reign in our homeland. This is not the time to be divided. This is the time to stand united,” Murad said.

Murad said violence like this has occurred in order to derail the peace process.

“We must forge ahead with the same resolve as before so that we may finally achieve peace,” he said. Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com