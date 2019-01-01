75 deaths due to ‘Usman’ still being validated: NDRRMC

MANILA — The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) is still verifying reports that floods and landslides, triggered by inclement weather caused by Tropical Depression Usman, have so far caused the death of 75 persons in Mimaropa, Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Verification is being conducted by the Management of the Dead and the Missing Cluster, which is spearheaded by the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

This was disclosed by the agency in its 6 a.m. update released Tuesday and signed by NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad.

Also undergoing validation are reports of 16 persons missing and 12 individuals injured in the above-mentioned regions.

“Usman” has so far affected 45,348 families, which is equivalent to 191,597 individuals residing in 457 barangays in Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Of the above-mentioned figure, 6,637 families or 24,894 persons are being served in 170 evacuation centers while another 12,132 families or 54,665 individuals are being aided outside.

The NDRRMC also reported that 92 road sections and three bridges in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas were affected by “Usman”, with 51 already passable as of this posting. PNA-northboundasia.com