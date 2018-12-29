PRRD’s higher net satisfaction ‘puts a lie to critics’: Palace

MANILA — Malacañang on Friday thanked the Filipinos after President Rodrigo Duterte’s net satisfaction rating jumped by six points, saying the latest Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey “puts a lie to critics and detractors.”

The fourth quarter SWS survey, conducted on December 16-19, showed 74 percent of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of the first President from Mindanao.

The figure is four points higher compared to the third quarter survey.

According to the pollster, the “undecided” fell by three points from 14 percent and “dissatisfaction” dropped by a point from 16 percent, giving Duterte a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +60, which is higher compared to +54 last September.

“We thank the Filipino people for their continued support for the President, as such only motivates us to unceasingly work harder and serve them better as we aim for the best for the Philippines and its people,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo said the consistent satisfaction rating of the President “puts a lie to critics and detractors who find nothing good in his style of governance.”

“The support of the Filipinos for our Chief Executive also sends a strong message to foreign human rights groups and foreign governments to put a stop to their baseless and unkind accusations on his war on drugs,” he said.

“In addition, the survey result is a slap on their faces for their outrageous intrusion on the sovereignty of our country,” he added.

The survey, which showed an uptick in all socioeconomic classes, Panelo said, would encourage Duterte to continue his war against all forms of criminality and corruption.

He said it will also encourage the President to pursue “unrelenting dismantling of the drug apparatus and destruction of the drug syndicate; to crush once and for all the Muslim rebellion, communist insurgency and terrorism in the country; to keep improving the social services given to (the) people; and to end the assaults on our natural resources and environment.”

“The scorecard on the President’s performance rating similarly shows the correct foreign policy he has embarked (on),” Panelo said.

Duterte’s six-point rise was due to increases of 22 points in Metro Manila, 13 points in the Visayas, and three points in Balance of Luzon.

He suffered a four-point decline, though, from +82 but still has excellent satisfaction rating in Mindanao.

The President has received a higher urban net satisfaction rating, registering a huge 22-point increase from +42 points in September.

Duterte’s net satisfaction rating also rose in all socioeconomic classes, among both men and women, in all age groups, except 45-54, and among high school and college graduates. PNA-northboundasia.com