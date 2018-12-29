PNP reminds public not to use illegal firecrackers

BOCAUE, Bulacan — The Bulacan Police Provincial Office has so far arrested four persons at this time, lower than the 14 apprehended in 2017, for violating Republic Act 7183 or the Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices.



“As for the stray bullet and indiscriminate firing, the Bulacan Police recorded zero incident in the year 2017 up to present,” Bulacan Police Provincial Director Chito Bersaluna said on Friday.

Bersaluna made the statement as top officials of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted inspections in different firecrackers and fireworks establishments in Barangay Turo here in line with the intensified crackdown against illegal manufacture and sale of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

PNP Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde, together with Bersaluna, Police Regional Office-3 (Central Luzon) Director Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel, and Firearms and Explosive Office (FEO) Chief Supt. Valeriano De Leon spearheaded the stringent inspection as part of the intensified campaign “Ingat Paputok Iwas Disgrasya”.

During the inspection, various illegal firecrackers and pyrotechnics were presented namely, Kwiton Parachute, Bin Laden, Goodbye Bading, Atomic Bomb, Goodbye Philippines, OG Thunder, Kabasi, Pla-Pla and Piccolo.

The public is again reminded by the FEO of Bulacan PNP on the types and kinds of firecrackers that can be sold to the public for the expected revelry in the coming New Year celebration. Likewise, the FEO asked the public to comply with the designated public fireworks display zones in their respective areas.

The prohibited firecrackers are those overweight (not more than 0.2 gram or not more than 1/3 teaspoon), oversized (like Super Lolo, Giant Whistle Bomb, and others), the fuse of the firecracker should not burn less than three seconds but not more than six seconds, imported finished products and firecrackers with mixture of phosphorous of sulfur with that of chlorate.

The penalties for those persons who will be caught manufacturing, selling distributing, or using illegal firecracker and pyrotechnic devices include a fine of PHP20,000-PHP30,000, imprisonment of six months to one year, cancellation of license and business permit and confiscation of inventory stocks.

Bersaluna also said that the Bulacan PPO is strictly implementing the Executive Order No. 28 of President Rodrigo R. Duterte to all the manufacturers and sellers of fireworks products in Bulacan. EO 28 confines the use of firecrackers to “community fireworks display.”