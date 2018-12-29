Phivolcs lifts tsunami warning following 7.2 Davao quake

MANILA – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday afternoon lifted its tsunami advisory following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake that jolted Davao Oriental at around 11:39 a.m.

Phivolcs earlier issued the advisory for the coastal communities along the Philippine Sea coast, where minor sea level disturbances were expected.

Authorities recommended staying away from the beach and not going to the coast, as Phivolcs’ sea level monitoring station in Mati, Davao Oriental recorded minor waves associated with this event.

The said station’s last recorded wave occurred at 1:10 p.m.

“Records show that wave heights have returned to the normal tide level,” noted Phivolcs in its latest advisory issued at 3 p.m.

Phivolcs, meanwhile, is expecting aftershocks from the 7.2 quake that struck 170 km southeast of Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental.

The quake of tectonic origin had a depth of 59 km.

Intensity V was reported in Governor Generoso, Davao Oriental; Glan, Sarangani; Koronadal City, while Intensity IV was felt in General Santos City; Tupi, South Cotabato; Alabel, Sarangani; Kiamba and Malungon, Sarangani; Mati City and Manay, Davao Oriental;Davao City; Rosario, Agusan Del Sur; Lebak and Kalamasig, Sultan Kudarat.

Intensity III was recorded in Makilala, North Cotabato; Valencia City and Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon and Cagayan De Oro City; Maitum, Sarangani; Tagum City; Mabini, Compostela Valley; Tacurong City; Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur; Don Marcelino, Davao Occidental; Kidapawan City; Tacloban City; Banga, South Cotabato; Palo, Leyte; Borobo, Surigao del Sur; Bislig City; Hinatuan,Surigao Del Sur; Butuan City.

Intensity II was recorded in Kadingilan and Don Carlos, Bukidnon; Tagoloan and El Salvador City, MisamisOriental; M’lang and Tulunan, North Cotabato; Surallah, South Cotabato; Surigao City; Iligan City; Cagwait, Surigao Del Sur while Intensity I was reported in Zamboanga City.

Ma. Cristina Arayata/PNA-northboundasia.com