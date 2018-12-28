Trike with crackers, pyrotechnics burns in Bulacan town

BOCAUE, Bulacan — A tricycle loaded with different types of firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices burst into flames when a firecracker exploded inside the vehicle in Barangay Lolomboy here Wednesday.

Police Supt. Amado Mendoza, Bocaue police chief, in an interview on Thursday, said there was no illegal firecracker loaded into the said vehicle. Based on witnesses’ account, the tricycle was loaded with pyrotechnics.

“Still, the driver of the tricycle will face charges for transporting firecrackers without the necessary permit,” he said. The unidentified tricycle driver immediately fled the scene.

“So, let’s first-decide if the one in the said tricycle is a retailer and if he or she is a retailer, does he have a corresponding permit. Secondly, if he has more than 1,000 kilos (of gunpowder) inside his tricycle, there should be a compliance permit from Bureau of Fire and permit from PNP (Philippine National Police),” he added.

He said authorities are still investigating as to where the firecrackers came from and to identify the tricycle driver.

Meanwhile, some 20 police personnel are doing round-the-clock monitoring of firecracker stalls in Bocaue town to stop the trade of illegal firecrackers.

Authorities are determined to arrest sellers of illegal firecrackers under R.A. 7183 or the Act Regulating the Sale, Manufacture, Distribution, and Use of Firecrackers and other Pyrotechnic Devices. Manny Balbin/PNA-northboundasia.com