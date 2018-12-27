PRRD orders filing of raps vs. Iloilo solon, mayor for mauling

MANILA – President Rodrigo R. Duterte has ordered Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año to file charges against Iloilo 1st district Rep. Richard Garin and his father, Guimbal, Iloilo mayor Oscar Garin for allegedly mauling a police officer.

In an interview with reporters after visiting the wake of slain Ako Bicol party-list Representative Rodel Batocabe in Daraga, Albay, the President said no wrongdoing is justifiable to hurt a policeman.

“Kung may kasalanan man ang police (even if police did something wrong), it’s not a reason especially a police officer na bugbugin mo(that you maul him). So, they will have to file the case. Direct assault,” the President said.

Duterte said terror should not be committed regardless of whether the assailant is a government official or a plain citizen.

“Sinabi ko ‘yan early on na huwag ninyong gawain ‘yung (I said it early on not to commit) terror — political terrorism. Hindi maganda. Tsaka wala ng demokrasya papatayin mo (It’s not good. You’re killing democracy)… I don’t know who he is. He could be a mayor, he could be a governor, he could be just a plain — “galit” (mad). But that is not the way how to do it,” Duterte said.

The Garins reportedly mauled and threatened Police Officer 3 Federico Macaya at the Guimbal police station after they accused him of convincing a minor victim of a commotion at the town plaza on December 22 not to file a case against the suspect, a son of the member of the Sangguniang Bayan on Guimbal.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Region 6 director, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao has already relieved Guimbal town police chief Senior Insp. Antonio Monreal Jr. “for his non-action and his failure to arrest the Garins” and cancelled the detail of two PNP security personnel of the congressman.

Bulalacao also asked the DILG to remove from Mayor Garin the authority on local police officers.

Meanwhile, Rep. Garin, husband of former Health Secretary Janette Garin, apologized for his actions and also took full responsibility for what he did.

