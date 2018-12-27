Albayalde cancels Garins’ gun permits, licenses

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Director Oscar Albayalde on Thursday ordered the cancellation of all gun permits and licenses of Iloilo 1st District Rep. Richard Garin and his father, Guimbal Mayor Oscar Garin, following their alleged mauling and abuse of a police officer last December 26.

“Effective today, I have ordered the cancellation of all Permits to Carry Firearms outside of Residence (PTCFOR) and License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF) issued by the PNP in favor of Iloilo 1st District Rep. Richard Garin and incumbent Mayor Oscar Garin of Guimbal, Iloilo as an administrative action for their involvement in a criminal case involving the use of firearms,” he added.

Albayalde said the Garins will be duly notified of the administrative sanction on their privilege to own and carry firearms pursuant to Republic Act 10591 and will be directed to immediately turn-in all their registered firearms to the PNP.

“The PNP is the regulatory agency for firearms ownership and possession as provided under RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act,” the PNP chief said.

Under Section 39 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10591, the Chief PNP or his authorized representative may revoke, cancel or suspend a firearms license or permit on the grounds of commission of a crime or offense involving firearms.

“Our firearms information database indicate that Rep. Richard Garin is the registered owner of 11 firearms, three of which have expired licenses, while Mayor Oscar Garin is the registered owner of eight firearms, five of which also have expired licenses. All these firearms are now subject to confiscation upon revocation of their License to Own and Possess Firearms, effectively making them ineligible to own and possess guns,” he added.

The PNP chief also said both men are respondents in a criminal complaint to be filed by PO3 Federico Macaya Jr. of Guimbal Police Station for physical injuries, assault upon a person in authority, alarm and scandal, grave coercion and grave threats.

The complaints stemmed from injuries sustained by Macaya when he was handcuffed, manhandled, slapped and spat and threatened at gunpoint by Congressman Garin and Mayor Garin last December 26 outside the Municipal Hall of Guimbal, Iloilo.

“In connection with this case, in my capacity as ex-officio member of the National Police Commission, I am endorsing to the Napolcom en banc, the recommendation of PRO6 Regional Director, Chief Supt. John Bulalacao for the withdrawal of the Napolcom deputation of Mayor Oscar Garin to exercise supervision and control over the local police of Guimbal, Iloilo,” Albayalde added.

Bulalacao earlier relieved Senior Insp. Antonio Monreal Jr.,Guimbal chief of police, for failure to take immediate action on the incident that happened in his presence.