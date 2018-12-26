Pangasinan police on full alert for holidays, NPA anniv

LINGAYEN, Pangasinan — The Pangasinan police force is on full alert for the New Year celebration and anniversary of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Chief Insp. Norman Florentino, police community relations officer, said 95 percent of each station’s manpower is patrolling and monitoring, while some personnel of the Pangasinan Police Provincial Office are deployed in towns or cities with malls and tourist spots where most people gather these days.

Florentino said they are also closely watching possible activities of the NPA despite the reaffirming of insurgency-free status of the province.

“Naka-alert kami at naka-monitor sa possible activities ng NPA, maigting ang patrolling sa mga boundaries ng eastern at western Pangasinan (We are on alert status and monitoring for possible activities of NPA. We have strengthened patrolling in the boundaries of eastern and western Pangasinan),” he said in an interview Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pangasinan is also vigilant against the selling of illegal firecrackers.

“We have received directives from the regional headquarters to conduct massive information drive about the ill-effects of using firecrackers. We have been distributing leaflets, flyers and tarpaulins in connection with the order. The stations are also conducting inspections with the Bureau of Fire Protection and the local government unit on the designated firecracker areas to ensure they don’t sell the banned firecrackers,” Florentino explained.

As of Wednesday, he disclosed there were no reported firecracker-related incidents in the province while the Christmas celebration was generally peaceful.