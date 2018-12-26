Lifeguard drowns in Honda Bay

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY — A lifeguard, who was patrolling the confines water of a popular snorkeling site in the islands of Honda Bay in Barangay Sta. Lourdes here, drowned and died while being rushed to a hospital Friday last week.

A belated report from the 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) received on Christmas Day identified the victim as Bob William N. Querubin, 24. He was rushed to the Palawan Adventist Hospital (PAH) at around 4 p.m. but was declared dead on arrival (DOH) by attending physician Dr. Starlet Oriel at the emergency room.

“Ang sabi naubusan daw ng hangin, at saka malakas ang hangin at alon that time (They said he ran out of air, and the wind and waves were strong at that time),” said Senior Superintendent Greg Togonon, chief of the 2nd SOU-MG.

Querubin’s drowning was reported to the maritime police group by Catherine Condanor, representative of the Honda Bay Boatowners’ Association, Inc. (HOBBAI).