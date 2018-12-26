DOH reports 6 more fireworks-related injuries

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported six more fireworks-related injuries (FWRIs) in Central Visayas, Central Luzon, and the National Capital Region (NCR).

The FWRIs were recorded by sentinel hospitals from 6 a.m. on Monday until 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday. Three cases were from Central Visayas, two from Central Luzon, and one from NCR.

They involved boys aged between seven and 13 years and who played with other fireworks not included in the list of banned fireworks.

They suffered from burns without amputation, were given antibiotics, and were sent home after the treatment.

The three-year-old girl who accidentally ingested the contents of a flash bomb on Friday has been discharged and is now recovering.

The DOH said the recorded FWRIs starting Friday are 61 percent less than in the same period last year, and 78 percent lower than the five-year average.

The health department began its fireworks-related injuries surveillance on Friday.

Since then, three FWRIs were recorded in the NCR, three in Central Luzon, two in Western Visayas, three in Central Visayas, one in Zamboanga Peninsula, and one in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao. Three were admitted in the hospitals.

Under Executive Order No. 28, the use of firecrackers shall be confined to community fireworks display to minimize the risk of injuries and casualties.

The DOH also warned the public against illegal fireworks, such as watusi, piccolo, atomic triangle, large Judas belt, large bawang, pillbox, boga, Goodbye Philippines, Bin Laden, mother rockets, lolo thunder, coke-in-can, kwitom, atomic bomb, five star, pla-pla, giant whistle bomb, kabasi, and other unlabeled and imported firecrackers. Ma. Teresa Montemayor/PNA-northboundasia.com