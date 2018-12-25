Albayalde thanks public for overwhelming support

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Oscar Albayalde on Monday extended his warmest greetings to the public as he assured that all police units remain vigilant this holiday season.

“To our countrymen, the 192,000-strong PNP organization is greeting you all a Merry Christmas and a Prosperous New Year. May God bless you all and also our Overseas Filipino Workers who despite being away from their families are hopefully happy also since they can always communicate with each other through Facebook and other social media platforms through internet,” Albayalde told reporters after the gift-giving event of the PNP held at Paraiso ng Batang Maynila on Quirino Avenue, Manila.

“We are grateful for your continued support for the PNP and our police force will work hard to provide the people better service especially in safeguarding the community. We are counting on your unwavering support for the needed reforms to transform the organization into becoming a dynamic police force,” the PNP chief added.

During the event, Albayalde, together with his wife Cherrylyn and their four children, National Capital Region Police Office head Director Guillermo Eleazar, and Manila Police District (MPD) cops, distributed gifts to street children under the MPD’s Mobile Library program.

Some 200 street children with their parents received Christmas gifts from the PNP.

Albayalde said gift-giving is the PNP’s way of bringing cheer to the lives of street children under the MPD’s mobile library. The street children will learn basic academic lessons, good manners and right conduct, as well as personal hygiene from the MPD program.

“Hopefully ma-share natin sa kanila yung mga success stories ng mga pulis para ma-motivate naman yung mga bata lalo na yung mga street children kasi kung minsan they feel neglected, itong mga batang ito so kailangan nila ng pag aaruga, ma-share natin yung mga blessings natin sa kanila so that they will be motivated, they will feel loved (Hopefully we can share with them success stories of the police and we will be able to motivate the kids, especially street children, because oftentimes they feel neglected so they need our care, we can share our blessings to them so that they will be motivated, they will feel loved,)” the PNP chief stressed.

The mobile library regularly parks along Roxas Boulevard every Wednesdays and Fridays.

It is equipped with a wide array of books collected from private donations. It has audio-visual aids, which are effective tools to catch the interests of children.

The street children are prone to street crimes and are easily swayed because of their age if they are left without proper guidance. These kids spend most of their time loitering in parks or along the roads begging for alms. PNA-northboundasia.com