Palace suspends gov’t work on Dec. 26

MANILA — Government workers will have another free day to enjoy the Christmas holidays after Malacañang on Friday decided to suspend government work on January 26.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea signed Memorandum Executive Order No. 55, five days after the Palace suspended government work and classes in public schools on January 2, 2019.

“Further to Proclamation Nos. 269 (s. 2017) and 555 (s. 2018) issued by the President declaring 25 December 2018 (Christmas Day) and 01 January 2019 (New Year’s Day) as Regular Holidays, respectively, and the Memorandum Circular No. 54 (series of 2018) suspending work in government offices on 02 January 2019, and in order to give the employees of the government full opportunity to celebrate the holidays with their families and loved ones, work in government offices, throughout the country, including government-owned or -controlled corporation, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, local government units, and other agencies and instrumentalities, is hereby suspended on 26 December 2018,” the memorandum read.

Medialdea, however, said government agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services “shall continue with their operations and render the necessary services.”

“The suspension of work on the same date in their branches of government and in independent commission or bodies, as well as in private companies and office, is left to the sound discretion of their respective heads/management,” he added. Jelly Musico /PNA-northboundasia.com