53 hurt in truck accident in Bukidnon

MALAYBALAY CITY – At least 53 people were injured when an Izusu Elf truck lost its brake and crashed along the National Highway inBrgy. San Vicente, Sumilao, Bukidnon on Thursday.

Police said all victims were brought to different hospitals for treatment, and some of them in this city.

Senior Insp. Dennis G. Cerilla, Sumilao Municipal police station chief, (SMPS) said the 11:30 a.m. incident occurred when the vehicle suddenly lost its brake upon approaching a curve road and crashed on the side of the road.

The vehicle was carrying 60 passengers, including undetermined number of minors, he said, adding that the victims were bound for El Salvador City to attend a clan reunion. Mel Madera /PNA-northboundasia.com