3-car smashup kills 2, hurts 11 in Sultan Kudarat

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat — A three-vehicle smashup along the national highway in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat claimed the lives of two persons and injured 11 others Thursday night.

Supt. Aldrin Gonzales, speaking for the police in Region 12, said Friday that based on a report from the Esperanza town police office, the highway mishap occurred at 6 p.m. amid light drizzles triggered by a weather disturbance in Mindanao.

Killed were Herson and Gio, both surnamed Matunding, who were both on board a Toyota Avanza vehicle heading to Cotabato City.

Injured were Vincent Mark Bablos, Maria Socias, Benjie Biaca, Marivic Alcano, Marga Quintos, Ken Quintos, Josefina Puentoba, Danny Vicente, Vever Tomandang, Ernesto Gulmatico and Victoriano Gulmatico.

Gonzales said involved in the three-vehicle collision were the Toyota Avanza, a Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck and a six-wheeler Fuso Canter truck.

Responding rescue workers from Sultan Kudarat provincial rescue units rushed the victims to the Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital.

Edwin Fernandez/PNA-northboundasia.com