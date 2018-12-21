Dagupan bangus price still up this Christmas

DAGUPAN CITY — The price of the world-famous milkfish (bangus) remains at PHP120 to PHP195 per kilo and there is sufficient supply this holiday season, according to the City Agriculture Office (CAO) here.

In an interview Thursday, City Agriculturist Emma Molina said bangus price currently remains high due to losses incurred by fisherfolks because of rains and floods brought by several typhoons and rains from the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Despite the high price, the CAO assured ample supply.

“We have a sufficient supply of bangus, and we could assure you of its quality,” she said.

Meanwhile, Molina advised consumers to purchase authentic Dagupan bangus.

“Dagupan bangus has a short tail and a small head compared to other bangus,” she said.

Consumers should also look for its unusual features, such as its short-arched belly and shiny scales, among others.

Molina also urged the public to buy ‘labelled’ Dagupan bangus, as these have been tail-tagged in order to prove its authenticity.

The Dagupan bangus is world-famous for its quality taste and in demand especially during the holidays.

The Magsaysay Fish Market here trades 70 to 75 tons a week during peak season.

“We only manage to trade 40 to 45 tons per week on average. It spikes during the holidays,” Molina said. Ahikam Pasion /PNA-northboundasia.com