Region 1 medical center on code ‘white’ alert for holidays

DAGUPAN CITY — The Region One Medical Center (R1MC) has raised its alert status to white, in preparation for the upcoming holiday break.

R1MC hospital chief Dr. Joseph Roland Mejia said medical personnel, equipment and even blood supply are on standby for the possible influx of patients.

Under the code white alert, all emergency service, nursing and administrative personnel shall be placed on an on-call status for immediate mobilization.

“The emergency room has a 50-bed capacity. But if ever there were mass casualties, then we could provide an extension by using the lobby part of the emergency room,” he said in a press conference Tuesday.









Hospital records show 59 victims of firecracker incidents from December 2017 to January 2018, excluding the high number of patients being rushed due to vehicular accidents, hypertension, and others.

“We experience a high number of patients with these cases, especially on December 31,” Mejia said.

He also urged the public to take care of themselves to prevent unfortunate incidents.

“If you are under the influence of liquor, gaano man karami iyan (regardless of its volume), you should never drive,” Mejia said.

“At hinay-hinay lang po sa pagkain, kahit masarap kumain kasama ang pamilya at mga mahal sa buhay (and don’t eat too much, even though it is really enticing to eat with families and love ones this season),” he added.

Ahikam Pasion/PNA-northboundasia.com