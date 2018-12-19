Former cop shot dead, 2 others wounded in Sibulan shooting

DUMAGUETE CITY – A former Philippine National Police (PNP) cop, who was dismissed from the service for his alleged involvement in the illegal drugs trade, was shot dead while two of his companions were wounded in Sibulan, Negros Oriental on Tuesday night.

Gary Bulfa Agbon, a resident of Barangay Taclobo in Dumaguete City, died on the spot after unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen shot him and his companions in Purok 2, Poblacion Sibulan, about 5.5 km. north of this capital.

One of his companions, identified as Yolanda Decapino Vendiola, 54, of Barangay Buntis in nearby Bacong town, is recuperating in the hospital. The third victim, Michael Abad Ramirez, 57, of Barangay Daro, was slightly injured, SPO3 Edilberto Euraoba of the Negros Oriental Police said.

Initial police investigation disclosed that prior to the incident, the victims went to the police station and later to the house of a lawyer “to secure an affidavit of undertaking to claim their motorcycles impounded at the Sibulan police station” for alleged involvement in a shooting incident last December 3.

While on their way to Nelia’s St., the suspects shot them with caliber.45 pistols.

Senior Supt. Raul Tacaca, acting provincial police director, confirmed that Agbon was a former member of the PNP but was dismissed sometime in 2016.

Agbon reportedly avoided undergoing a random drug testing being conducted at the Dumaguete police station.

He held the rank of Police Officer 2 then and demoted to Police Officer 1 and was marked absent without leave. He was later dismissed from the service, Euraoba said.

Sibulan police investigators are still looking into the motive of the shooting.

Mary Judaline Partlow/PNA-northboundasia.com