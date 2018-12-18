Subic municipal councilors survive ambush attempt

SAN NARCISO, Zambales – Unidentified suspects waylaid and wounded two municipal councilors of Subic here on Monday evening.

Police identified the victims as Elizaldy Rocafor, 47, and Roberto Delgado, 50 who are residents of barangays Cawag and Baraca in Subic, respectively.

Initial investigation showed that Rocafor, who was driving a Silver Toyota Fortuner and was being accompanied by Delgado, were traveling southward when a red vehicle overtook them along the national highway in Sitio Samat, Barangay Siminublan here and its passengers opened fire at them.

Both Rocafor and Delgado sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to the San Marcelino District Hospital. They were later transferred to another hospital.

Rocafor had been declared out of danger but Delgado is still in critical condition.

Senior Supt. Felix Verbo Jr., provincial director of the Zambales Provincial Police Office, said a follow-up operation is ongoing.

Verbo said a dragnet is also being set up by the San Narciso police, other nearby police stations and the Philippine National Police mobile force company for possible identification and arrest of the suspects. Mahatma Datu/PNA-northboundasia.com