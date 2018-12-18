Maranaws seek PRRD help on Imam’s murder in Baguio

MARAWI CITY — Some 5,000 Maranaw residents of Marawi City and Lanao del Sur gathered in Matampay, Marawi City on Sunday calling for justice and intervention of President Rodrigo Duterte in the murder of a Muslim preacher in Baguio City last week.

Agakhan Sharief, a Moro leader of Lanao del Sur, said the Muslim community has not heard of any concrete updates on whoever killed Sheik Abdullah, the Muslim preacher designated at the Philippine Military Academy.

“Hindi pa malinaw ang motibo sa pag patay. Sa tarpaulin malinaw ang mukha peru hindi pa natukoy ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) sa Baguio City ang identity ng kriminal at posibleng hindi taga Baguio City ang killer (The motive of the killing is not yet clear. The face of the suspect is clear on the tarpaulin, but the CIDG cannot get the criminal’s identity yet, and it’s possible he’s not from Baguio),” he said.









“We are requesting President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the immediate solution and give justice for the killing of Imam Abdullah, a Muslim preacher,” he added.

The Maranaws also burned the tarpaulin, showing the face of the suspect as caught in a closed-circuit television camera.

The Muslim community already has raised PHP1 million for the capture of the Abdullah’s assailant. Richel Umel/PNA-northboundasia.com