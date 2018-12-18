Man ‘shoots’ self after hit-and-run of a child

DUMAGUETE CITY – A man was found dead Monday morning in his house here after he allegedly shot himself the night before following his supposed involvement in a hit-and-run incident that killed a child in nearby Valencia town.

Supt. Jonathan Pineda, Dumaguete police chief, confirmed that Henry Bayona Centino, was the suspect who allegedly ran over 12-year old Jasmine Digno, from Barangay Cantil-e in this capital city on Sunday afternoon.

Pineda disclosed that according to his police investigator, Centino and some of his boarders were on their way to this city when the Isuzu Crosswind that Centino was driving hit the girl.

The police chief went on to say that after hitting the girl, Centino sped off and they almost hit another person, and so his passengers requested to get off the vehicle.

Centino was allegedly intoxicated and he and his passengers had come from Forest Camp in Valencia where they had attended a party, Pineda said.

The boarders thought that Centino had proceeded to the nearest police station to surrender, Pineda said.

According to Pineda, Centino is believed to have shot himself in the mouth on Sunday evening and his lifeless body was discovered the following morning around 9 o’clock at his house along San Jose Extension here.

Police recovered a caliber .45 pistol, a piece of slug, six live ammunition and a .45-caliber magazine. Mary Judaline Partlow/PNA-northboundasia.com