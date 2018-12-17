Solon describes Gray as ‘regal’ as ‘majestic’ Mayon

MANILA — Lawmakers at the House of Representatives on Monday hailed Catriona Gray for winning the country’s fourth Miss Universe crown during the coronation night in Bangkok, Thailand.

Albay Rep. Joey Salceda said Gray’s beauty is the embodiment of “Daragang Magayon”, the beautiful maiden in the legend of Mt. Mayon.

Salceda described Gray, who wore a fiery red dress, as “regal” as the “majestic” Mayon.

“Truly an Albayana, she was the most prepared candidate ever — if you prepare to fight calamities, the more you are prepared for victory,” Salceda said.

“The entire Albay is happy and proud of her achievement as proud she is of her roots. I worked with Catriona in her previous quests and she was excited about her role as tourism champion for Albay,” he added.

Surigao del Norte Rep. Ace Barbers said Gray’s victory is an inspiration to all Filipinos amid the challenging times.

“Her sacrifices and triumph inspire Filipinos to continue fighting on amidst the challenges and difficulties. Her victory is our victory. This is such an amazing Christmas gift to the country,” Barbers said.

“Gray embodies the Filipino spirit of resiliency and determination and is indeed an inspiration to the youth and the millions of Filipinos,” he added.

Bataan Rep. Geraldine Roman said the new Miss Universe would make a great ambassador for “peace, love, and compassion” in the international community.

“Congratulations to Ms. Philippines, now new Miss Universe Catriona Gray who has brought immense pride and honor to the Filipinos all over the world not only with her beauty but also with her intelligence, integrity, and her heart for the poor,” Roman said.

Bagong Henerasyon party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera-Dy, chair of the House committee on women and gender equality, lauded Gray for advocating the rights and welfare of children.

“Nadagdagan tayo ng matibay, maganda, at maimpluwensiyang kapanalig sa mga karapatan at kapakanan ng mga kabataan ng bagong henerasyon (We have another strong, beautiful and influential ally [to advocate] for children’s rights and welfare in the new generation),” Herrera-Dy said.

1-Ang Edukasyon party-list Rep. Salvador Belaro said Gray represented each Filipino with “great honor, grace, brains, and beauty”, noting that the new Miss Universe showed how the Filipino is the “best asset” of the Philippines. Filane Mikee Cervantes/PNA-northboundasia.com