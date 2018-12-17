HPG urges LGUs to ban tricycles, pedicabs on major roads

LAOAG CITY — The Provincial Highway Patrol Group (HPG) is urging local government units in Ilocos Norte to bar tricycles and pedicabs from plying the national highways for safety.

Ilocos Norte HPG chief, Chief Insp. Rufino Noog, made the call on Saturday in response to a letter from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Officer-in-Charge Eduardo Año, asking the national police to enforce the ban following reports of unregulated tricycle and pedicab operations along prohibited routes.

According to DILG Memorandum Circular 2007-01, “no tricycle or pedicab should operate on national highways utilized by four-wheel vehicles greater than four tons and where normal speed exceeds 40 kph.”

The directive has not yet been fully implemented in the province since some pedicabs and tricycles continue to pass through major thoroughfares.

While acknowledging that such vehicles are used by many as a form of livelihood, Noog said tricycles and pedicabs can still traverse the national highway if there is no alternative route and if it is duly approved by the Sangguniang Bayan or municipal or city council.

“The ban on tricycles and pedicabs on national highways is meant to avoid accidents,” he said. PNA-northboundasia.com