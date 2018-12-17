Fugitive gunman nabbed in Bataan

MANILA — Operatives of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) announced the apprehension of a fugitive wanted for numerous murder charges in the Luzon area.

In a statement Monday, NBI Director Dante A. Gierran identified the suspect as Ricardo L. Peralta, who has multiple outstanding warrants of arrest.

Aside from a warrant handed down by the Manila Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 8, Peralta also faces murder charges at the Sto. Domingo, Nueva Ecija RTC Branch 88 and the Malolos, Bulacan RTC Branch 83.

The NBI is also confirming reports that Peralta has pending charges in other courts for multiple murder, kidnap for ransom and attempted homicide.

NBI detectives pounced on Peralta following reports which monitored him in Bataan.

On the early morning of Dec. 10, information was received that Peralta was at a resort in Upper Biyaan, Barangay Balon Anito in the town of Mariveles and was served the warrants of arrest by the NBI Special Task Force.

Benjamin Pulta/PNA-northboundasia.com