DAGUPAN TYPHOON VICTIMS GET P7.2M-WORTH OF ‘EMERGENCY SHELTER ASSISTANCE’

DAGUPAN CITY – Some 662 Dagupeños received at least P7.2-million worth of Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) at the city museum here on December 14.

The money was distributed by DSWD – Regional Office I to the beneficiaries who were classified as having either partially or totally damaged housing.

The recipeints were identified by the DSWD as those particularly affected during the onslaught of Typhoon ‘Inday’ and tropical depression ‘Josie’, through the help of Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (BDRRMCs) and the city’s Quick Response Team.

Beneficiaries classified with ‘partially damaged’ housing received P11,165 each and those with ‘totally damaged’ housing received P32,330 each.

Barangays Herrero-Perez, Bacayao Norte and Bacayao Sur were listed as having the most beneficiaries.

Others who received assistance were from Barangays I, II & III, Poblacion Oeste, IV, Pantal, Tebeng, Mangin, Carael, Mayombo, Bonuan Gueset, Bonuan Boquig, Lasip Grande, Lasip Chico, Lucao, Pogo Grande, Malued, Bonuan Binloc, Bolosan, Calmay, and Pogo Chico.

The ESA is a program to help expedite the early recovery and rehabilitation phase for typhoon-affected families by assisting in their shelter reconstruction. Karl Romano/NPN