DAGUPAN CITY IS ILOCOS REGION’S OVERALL MOST COMPETITIVE CITY ANEW

DAGUPAN CITY – For the third consecutive year, Dagupan City was again declared as overall most competitive city in Region 1 under the independent component city category after topping the Regional Competitive Council’s competitive index anew.

This, after the city also ranked number one in both government efficiency and in economic dynamism among other cities in the region.

This was disclosed during 4th CMCI Recognition and Awarding ceremonies held at the Diego Silang Hall of the Provincial Capitol in San Fernando City, La Union on December 12.

DTI Regional Director and Regional Competitiveness Council (RCC) Chairman Florante Leal, DTI Asst. Regional Director Daria Mingaracal, Area Vice-President for Northern Luzon Robert Lim of Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and RCC-1 Co-Chair Nelson Yuchongtian conferred the awards to the Dagupan City government.

Mayor Belen T. Fernandez, along with City Budget Officer Luz de Guzman, City Engineer Virginia Rosario and One Stop Business Center (OSBC) chief Randolf Ubando, received the awards.

This put Dagupan City in 14th place in the national overall competitive index, landing 13th place nationwide in terms of economic dynamism; and 7th place nationwide in government efficiency among all cities in the country based on the National Competitiveness Council’s 2018 Cities and Municipalities Competitive Index (CMCI).

With Dagupan City reigning as most competitive city in the region for three consecutive years, Mayor Fernandez assured the continuous improvement of services and implementation of more programs by the city government through good governance and zero corruption.

“Once the new government center will be up, we will be expecting more services to be delivered to our people while at the same time ensuring the ease of doing business in our city. The business sector and the public are assured that there will be no corruption and no red tape in our city,” added Fernandez. Karl Romano/NPN-northboundasia.com