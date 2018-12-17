6 injured in Sta. Mesa hostage drama

MANILA — Some six people were wounded when a man ran amuck and took a five-year old boy hostage at the Philippine National Railway (PNR) Sta. Mesa Station in Manila on Monday.

In a report submitted to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Manila Police District (MPD) director, Senior Supt. Vicente Danao said the incident happened around 9:37 a.m. where the suspect identified as Dominador Abrillo, 38, grabbed the 9mm pistol of a security guard stationed at the PNR Sta. Mesa Station and fired shots.

Abrillo then grabbed the boy and threatened to kill him unless he will be able to talk to Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada.

However, after at least two hours of negotiation, Abrillo laid down the firearm, released the child and surrendered to authorities.

NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said based on initial investigation, Abrillo went berserk after learning that his brother was killed in a police operation in Clark, Pampanga.

Abrillo was brought to the Sta. Mesa Police Station for proper disposition and filing of charges.

Meanwhile, the six persons who sustained injuries due to stray bullets were brought to Ospital ng Sampaloc and Lourdes Hospital for medical treatment. PNA-northboundasia.com