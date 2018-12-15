PNP chief condoles with family of slain cop in Agusan

MANILA — Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Director General Oscar Albayalde on Friday extended his condolences to the family members of the police officer who was shot dead by armed men who allegedly tried to abduct him in Agusan del Norte last Thursday.

The abductors are said to be members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA).

Albayalde condoled with the family of Senior Police Officer 3 Reil Morgado, assigned at Santiago Municipal Police Station in Agusan del Norte.

He also assured the orphaned family of Morgado all state benefits due the police personnel who died in line of duty.

“SPO3 Morgado did not die in vain, because someone will take his place to accomplish the unfinished mission,” the Chief PNP said.

According to a police report from Caraga Police Regional Office (PRO-13), Morgado was resting in his home in Purok 4, Barangay Jagupit around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when the police officer noticed a couple of suspicious-looking men surrounding his house.

Morgado took his service firearm and went out of the house to investigate. However, the victim was met with a series of gunshots from the suspects, the report said.

“He managed to return fire but was subsequently felled by multiple gunshot wounds,” it added.

After the shootout, the suspects took some of Morgado’s valuables, including his service firearm.

Caraga regional police director Gilbert Cruz said a confidential informant then led the investigators to the nearby Purok 8 in Barangay Poblacion where authorities placed under custody three “habal-habal” drivers– Renato Caerleng, 34; Ryan James Caerleng, 18 and Riedel Cabello, 26.

The three men allegedly drove the motorcycles used by the suspects in their escape.

Cruz believes that the suspects are members of the CPP-NPA.

Because of the incident, Cruz has ordered the police units and personnel in Caraga region to be on alert and observe personal security while on or off duty against possible abduction and chance hits by NPA members.

The Caraga Police Regional Office reiterated the warning as it uncovered plans by the CPP-NPA to take police hostages to apply pressure on government into declaring a Yuletide ceasefire coinciding with the 50th founding anniversary of the CPP on December 26.PNA-northboundasia.com