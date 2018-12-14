Japan offers air defense radars to PH: Lorenzana

MANILA — Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Thursday confirmed that Japan is offering the country air defense radars, which if acquired, will boost the Philippine Air Force (PAF) surveillance and monitoring capabilities.

“Yes, they are offering to us their latest radars. It is one of the platforms being evaluated by the PAF. To monitor aircrafts and seacrafts traversing, entering or leaving our territory,” he said in response to reporters’ queries on the matter.

Lorenzana did not give specific details on the air defense radars being offered to the Philippines but foreign media reports said this is the Mitsubish Electric’s FP3-3 being used by Japan Air Self-Defense Force since 1991.

The country is set to acquire five more radar systems under the Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program (RAFPMP), which is slated to begin 2018 and end on 2022.

Under Horizon Two and Three, which is scheduled to start in 2023 to 2028, the AFP will start the acquisition of equipment that will beef up its external defense capabilities.

The platforms eyed for acquisition under these two phases are multi-role fighters, missile batteries, and diesel electric submarines and more modern detection and surveillance systems.

The RAFPMP Horizon One started on 2013 and ended in 2017 and resulted in the acquisition of two Hamilton-class cutters (renamed the Del Pilar-class frigates), six MPACs, 114 armored personnel carriers, three brand-new C-295 medium lift aircraft, two C-130 heavy transports, five utility versions of the AgustaWestland AW-109 helicopters, eight of its attack versions, five landing craft heavies, and 12 South Korean FA-50PH jet fighters. PNA-northboundasia.com