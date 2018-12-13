Motorcycle-riding gunmen kill project engineer in Basilan

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Police are investigating the killing of an engineer overseeing the implementation of a government project in Basilan province.

Senior Insp. Arnold Espares, Isabela City police chief for investigation, identified the victim as Engr. Elvin Sabdulla, 44, a resident of Barangay Balas, Lamitan City, Basilan.

Espares said that Sabdulla was shot dead by motorcycle-riding gunmen around 10 a.m. Wednesday in Barangay Cabunbata, Isabela City, the capital of Basilan province.

Espares said Sabdulla was a project engineer of the Lamitan City-based Triple H Construction Firm that is implementing a government road construction project in Isabela City.

Sabdulla succumbed to eight gunshot wounds fired from a caliber .45 pistol. Eight empty shells were recovered at the crime scene.

Police said the suspects sped off towards the direction of Lantawan municipality.

Ely Dumaboc/PNA-northboundasia.com